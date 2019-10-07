Google will make OEMs use Digital Wellbeing and parental controls: report

Google will make it a requirement for Android manufacturers to feature Digital Wellbeing as well as parental controls integration. This is according to an XDA Developers’ exclusive.
Originally, Digital Wellbeing was only on the Pixel lineup. However, it’s become available on Android 10 devices, as well as some OnePlus and Motorola handsets.
Some OEMs have their own versions of digital wellness apps, like Asus, Razer and Huawei. However, going forward, any smartphone with a licensed version of Android will require the app.
While Google has yet to announce this, XDA received the latest copy of Google’s GMS Requirements document. It states that Digital Wellbeing is now a requirement for all devices launching with Android 9 Pie and Android 10 after September 3rd.
Google will make it optional, however, for OEMs to sport features like website timers and Focus Mode. The document also lists ‘screen time goals’ under the optional features, though that’s not a functionality that’s currently available.
Digital Wellbeing monitors what you’re doing on your device and how often you open individual apps.
Users can choose to turn on ‘Wind Down,’ which will grey out the display after a particular time, mute notifications and dim the handset. Parental controls let parents set specific restrictions on their children’s phones, such as limiting how long they can be on a particular app. Additionally, it gives parents the abilities to block certain apps on the Play Store.
Google might talk more about these requirements and any updates to Digital Wellbeing during its Made by Google event on October 15th.
Source: XDA Developers
