macOS Catalina is now available

macOS Catalina, Apple’s new desktop operating system, is finally publically available.
The operating system, which launched in public beta back in June following its reveal at WWDC, is now downloadable on all compatible Macs, including the following devices: 2015 and later MacBooks, 2012 and later MacBook Airs, 2012 and later MacBook Pro, 2012 and later Mac minis, 2012 and later iMacs, iMac Pros 2017 and later and Mac Pros 2013 and later.
While the final version of the operating system offers largely the same experience as it did when I tested out the beta in July, there are a few new features that weren’t included in earlier developer and public beta versions of Catalina.
For example, Apple Arcade, the company’s new mobile game subscription platform, is now available in macOS Catalina, giving mac owners access to a selection of the service’s titles. Currently, not every Arcade game is available in the Mac version of the platform. There are roughly two dozen titles at launch, including Big Time Sports, Card of Darkness, Operator 41 and Sayonara Wild Hearts.
Major macOS Catalina features include functionality like Screen Time and the ability to use an iPad as an external display with Sidecar. Apple has also finally killed iTunes in favour of three distinct apps: Apple Music, Podcasts and Apple TV.
Some other apps have been revamped as well. Just like on iOS Apple’s decided to add some more sections to the Photos app, a new layout in Notes and a whole new workflow to Reminders.
You can read a more in-depth breakdown of what macOS Catalina offers users by reading MobileSyrup’s coverage.
To download macOS Catalina, click the Apple logo in the top left corner, then ‘About This Mac,’ ‘ Software Update’ and finally, update your Mac to Catalina.
For my initial thoughts on Apple’s new operating system, check out this story.
