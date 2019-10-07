PS4 system update 7.00 brings full Remote Play support to Android

The latest PlayStation 4 system update, version 7.00, adds Remote Play support for all phones and tablets running Android 5.0 or higher.
Remote Play allows users to stream games from their PlayStation 4 consoles to their phones.
On Android, the feature was previously only available on Sony’s Xperia phones. Meanwhile, Remote Play came to iOS devices in March.
To use Remote Play on Android, simply download the ‘PS4 Remote Play’ app from the Google Play Store. From there, follow the on-screen steps to pair your console to your phone or tablet.
Additionally, the update now allows DualShock 4 wireless controllers to be used for Remote Play via Bluetooth on Android, iPhone, iPad and Mac. This functionality is included in Android 10, iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, which are now available. Mac users will gain access to this feature later in October with the release macOS Catalina.
Outside of the new Remote Play features, version 7.00 also increases the size of PS4 parties from eight to 16, following testing in June. As well, party network connectivity and audio quality have been improved.
Source: PlayStation
