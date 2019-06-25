News
PREVIOUS|

macOS Catalina’s public beta is now available to download

Here's how to download the macOS Catalina beta

Jun 25, 2019

2:18 PM EDT

0 comments

macOS Catalina

If you can’t wait until later this year to test out the next version of Apple’s desktop operating system, macOS Catalina’s public beta is now available.

If you have a compatible Mac, testing out macOS Catalina is a relatively easy process. Previously the new version of the OS was only available as a developer beta.

It’s important to keep in mind that Apple’s beta software isn’t perfect. As a result, installing macOS Catalina’s public beta, or any pre-release software for that matter, comes with an inherent risk. That said, my experience with Catalina has been relatively solid so far.

Major macOS Catalina features include functionality like Screen Time, Sidecar and iPadOS apps finally coming to macOS. My initial thoughts on Apple’s new operating system are available in this story.

In order to download the macOS Catalina beta, first, navigate to Apple’s Beta Software Program page and enroll your Mac. Next, navigate to the Apple symbol in the top left corner of the operating system and select ‘About This Mac.’ Next, select ‘Software Update,’ and the download should begin automatically.

Related Articles

News

Jun 24, 2019

5:17 PM EDT

Apple CarPlay update adds in the best feature from Android Auto

News

Jun 25, 2019

12:07 PM EDT

Apple receives patent describing a smartwatch with an adjustable camera

News

Jun 7, 2019

12:43 PM EDT

Early code suggests only newer Macs will support macOS Catalina’s Sidecar functionality

Features

Jun 24, 2019

4:31 PM EDT

Here are macOS Catalina’s 5 best new features

Comments