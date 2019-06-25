macOS Catalina’s public beta is now available to download

If you can’t wait until later this year to test out the next version of Apple’s desktop operating system, macOS Catalina’s public beta is now available.
If you have a compatible Mac, testing out macOS Catalina is a relatively easy process. Previously the new version of the OS was only available as a developer beta.
It’s important to keep in mind that Apple’s beta software isn’t perfect. As a result, installing macOS Catalina’s public beta, or any pre-release software for that matter, comes with an inherent risk. That said, my experience with Catalina has been relatively solid so far.
Major macOS Catalina features include functionality like Screen Time, Sidecar and iPadOS apps finally coming to macOS. My initial thoughts on Apple’s new operating system are available in this story.
In order to download the macOS Catalina beta, first, navigate to Apple’s Beta Software Program page and enroll your Mac. Next, navigate to the Apple symbol in the top left corner of the operating system and select ‘About This Mac.’ Next, select ‘Software Update,’ and the download should begin automatically.
