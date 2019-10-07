News
Freedom says outage issue “has largely been resolved” [Update]

Oct 7, 2019

12:22 PM EDT

Update 10/07/19 at 13:28: Freedom says that the outage “has largely been resolved.” In a tweet, the company explained that some customers may still experience issues when trying to make a call or connect to data. In those cases, Freedom suggests that power-cycling your device could help.

Our teams are working as quickly as possible to fully restore services. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Freedom said.

Freedom Mobile is experiencing network issues.

According to a tweet from the Shaw-owned regional carrier, some customers are experiencing interruptions to voice and data services.

“We are working hard to bring service levels back to normal. Our apologies for any inconvenience. We will update as soon as we have more information,” said Freedom.

If you’re experiencing issues, keep an eye on Freedom’s Twitter feed or MobileSyrup for updates about the service issues.

Source: @FreedomMobile

