Election 2019: Here’s how to watch tonight’s English-language debate

Tonight, six of the federal leaders will take the stage to participate in the final English-language debate of the 2019 election campaign.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau will battle it out with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, New Democrat Party Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, and, added to the roster in the last minute, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.
The two-hour debate will begin at 7pm and will be divided into five segments: affordability, environment and energy, Indigenous issues, leadership and Canada in the world stage, and polarization, human rights and immigration.
The CBC reported that the segments will have one question from an ordinary Canadian, one question from one of the five moderators, and one question from one leader to another. Each leader will have less than 20 minutes of speaking time.
The five themes reflect the nearly 9,000 questions that were submitted by Canadian voters.
You’ll be able to watch the debate on major networks, including CBC/Radio-Canada, Global News, and CTV. It will also be streamed on the Toronto Star and HuffPost Canada websites.
Aboriginal People’s Television Network will air the debate in Plains Cree, Inuktitut and Eastern Cree and OMNI TV will have the debate translated in Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarine, Italian, and Punjabi.
The previous French-language debate brought four leaders briefly delving into a Netflix Tax and how their parties would hold big tech companies accountable if they were elected.
Canada will elect its next prime minister on October 21st.
Source: CBC
