Election 2019: Lyft offering half off Ontario rides to the polls

Lyft has partnered with Montreal-based charitable organization Apathy is Boring to offer 50 percent off rides to the polls on Election Day 2019.
The goal is to encourage people to vote in the federal election, which takes place on October 21st.
To take advantage of the offer, redeem the code VOTE1021CA when riding to a polling station Ottawa and throughout the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area.
What’s more, Lyft is teaming up with United Way Greater Toronto to offer free rides to people with illnesses and/or limited mobility. Those who would qualify for this can reach out to United Way Greater Toronto to receive a free Lyft coupon code for travel to the polls.
Lyft notes that nearly 50 percent of non-voters cited health concerns and being too busy to cast a ballot, which is what helped prompt this initiative.
