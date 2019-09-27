News
Google, Best Buy offer Nest Hub two-pack for $139 off

Sep 27, 2019

3:40 PM EDT

If you want to kit out your home with smart displays, now may be the time to do it.

Google’s Nest Hub is currently on sale if you buy two. For just $199, you can get two Nest Hubs from Best Buy Canada or the Google Store. Regular price is $338, so that’s a savings of $139.

To get the deal at Best Buy, head over to the Nest Hub page and select the colour you want. Add it to your cart then add a second Nest Hub — it can be any colour you want. The Best Buy website will automatically apply the discount once two Nest Hubs are in the cart.

Alternatively, you can just head into a Best Buy store and grab two Nest Hubs off the shelf.

RedFlagDeals says the offer is available until October 10th.

The Google Store deal is almost identical. Just head to the ‘Special Offers’ tab or click this link to view the Nest Hub two-pack. Pick your colour and add to basket. While the price is the same as at Best Buy, you can unfortunately only pick one colour for both units.

It isn’t clear how long Google’s deal lasts for, so you may want to act quickly.

To get a Nest Hub two-pack, click here for Best Buy or here for the Google Store.

Source: RedFlagDeals

