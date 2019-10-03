Google could unveil new Pixel Buds on October 15

Google might reveal new Pixel Buds at the Made by Google 2019 event. This would be the successor to the 2017 Pixel Buds.
9to5Google obtained this leak from “a source familiar with the plan.” Unfortunately, that’s all 9to5 had to share.
There’s no information regarding whether the new earbuds will be completely wireless like the Apple’s AirPods and Microsoft’s recently revealed Surface Earbuds. It’s likely that the earbuds will look like the original Pixel Buds with a wire connecting them. If they do, make sure you don’t cut the cable between the two earbuds.
Leaks regarding the Pixel Buds have been quiet. Back in June new Pixel Buds firmware promised lag reduction and improved Bluetooth performance. That’s probably the most we’ve heard about the earphones since their initial launch.
If Google launches new Pixel Buds, we’ll see them alongside the rumoured Nest Mini, Nest Wifi and a new Pixelbook at the Made by Google event on October 15th.
Source: 9to5Google
