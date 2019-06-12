News
PREVIOUS|

Pixel Buds new firmware promises lag reduction and improved Bluetooth performance

Jun 12, 2019

1:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Pixel Buds Case

Google will push out a new firmware update for the Pixel Buds on May 21st to improve a few things.

Here is the changelog:

Pixel Buds version 2.2185.230
Updated June 11, 2019

  • Reduced lag when playing games or YouTube videos
  • Pixel Buds now report 100% battery at full charge
  • After factory reset, Bluetooth is discoverable within 1-2 seconds

The company also points out that the new firmware may cause the “Tap to connect” function to fail. The only way to circumvent the issue is to re-pair the Pixel Buds to the device.

Google created the Pixel Buds to compete with Apple’s wildly successful AirPods. However, the Pixel Buds received lukewarm reactions due to issues ranging from poor sound isolation to a cumbersome pairing experience.

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2019

2:17 PM EDT

Individuals will spend an average of 800 hours using mobile internet globally in 2019: report

News

Jun 12, 2019

1:17 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to get dedicated Night mode

News

Jun 12, 2019

1:07 PM EDT

Rogers Infinite plans throttle customers to 256Kbps after passing monthly data cap

News

Jun 12, 2019

12:46 PM EDT

YouTube design director details platform’s new ‘YouTube Sans’ font

Comments