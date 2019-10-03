News
Fido Xtra perks get customers up to 55 percent off select audio gear

Oct 3, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

Every Thursday Fido Xtra is offering new perks.

Fido customers can get up to 55 percent off select audio gear with ‘Today’s Shopping Choice. ‘ Head to your Fido app and tap on the ‘XTRA’ banner to redeem your perks.

This week Fido Xtra customers can get the Sonos Play:3 mid-sized wireless for $209 CAD (regular $329.99). Also the option to get the Dr. Dre Pill+ Bluetooth speaker for $109 (regular $249.99) and lastly you can grab Bose’s QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones for $159.99 (regular $299.99).

You need to redeem these deals by October 9th.

These offers are only available to post-paid customers in good standing, says Fido.

Source: RedFlagDeals

