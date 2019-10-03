Fido Xtra perks get customers up to 55 percent off select audio gear

Every Thursday Fido Xtra is offering new perks.
Fido customers can get up to 55 percent off select audio gear with ‘Today’s Shopping Choice. ‘ Head to your Fido app and tap on the ‘XTRA’ banner to redeem your perks.
This week Fido Xtra customers can get the Sonos Play:3 mid-sized wireless for $209 CAD (regular $329.99). Also the option to get the Dr. Dre Pill+ Bluetooth speaker for $109 (regular $249.99) and lastly you can grab Bose’s QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones for $159.99 (regular $299.99).
You need to redeem these deals by October 9th.
These offers are only available to post-paid customers in good standing, says Fido.
Source: RedFlagDeals
