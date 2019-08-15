News
Fido XTRA is offering some steep tech discounts at TSC

This is a huge discount on the Sega Genesis Flashback

Aug 15, 2019

1:50 PM EDT

A MobileSyrup reader has shared with us that this week’s Fido XTRA is offering the carrier’s subscribers discounts on a  handful of tech from TSC.

Fido XTRA is one of the carrier’s customer incentives. Every Thursday it offers subscribers some sort of bonus or discount.

The discounts are below:

  • The Sega Genesis Flashback Deluxe HD – $39.99 (regularly, $119.99)
  • Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones – $46.99 (regularly, $99.99)
  • Amazon 8-inch Fire tablet, 16GB  –  $79.99 (regularly, $99.99)
  • Amazon 8-inch Fire tablet 32GB – $99.99 (regularly, $129.99)
  • Samsung U Flex headphones – $56.99 (regularly, $129.99)

