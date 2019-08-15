Fido XTRA is offering some steep tech discounts at TSC

A MobileSyrup reader has shared with us that this week’s Fido XTRA is offering the carrier’s subscribers discounts on a handful of tech from TSC.
Fido XTRA is one of the carrier’s customer incentives. Every Thursday it offers subscribers some sort of bonus or discount.
The discounts are below:
- The Sega Genesis Flashback Deluxe HD – $39.99 (regularly, $119.99)
- Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones – $46.99 (regularly, $99.99)
- Amazon 8-inch Fire tablet, 16GB – $79.99 (regularly, $99.99)
- Amazon 8-inch Fire tablet 32GB – $99.99 (regularly, $129.99)
- Samsung U Flex headphones – $56.99 (regularly, $129.99)
