Microsoft announces Surface Earbuds to take on Apple’s AirPods

At Microsoft’s fall Surface hardware event, the company showed off a new set of wireless earbuds called the Surface Earbuds.
Since it’s a Microsoft event, the company showed off interesting Office integrations like being able to swipe through PowerPoint presentations, creating on-screen presentation captions in real-time and more.
On top of this, the Earbuds feature several really cool features like Spotify integration, live translations, microphones and their unique design.
The new design helps make the headphones stand out compared to other wireless earbuds like the new Echo Buds from Amazon. Each earbud has a disc-like exterior that provides a flat surface for users to tap on and interact with.
Like other fully wireless earbuds, the new headphones also come with a charging case. Microsoft says that the case is capable of providing an extra 24-hours of charge.
The earbuds are slated to release this holiday season for $249 USD (roughly, $329 CAD). MobileSyrup will update the post with Canadian availability.
