Google launches new tools for privacy and security on Maps, YouTube, Google Assistant

Google has introduced a number of new tools for Cybersecurity Awareness Month that give users ways to control their data privacy on Maps, YouTube, and Google Assistant.
The company announced that Google Maps will now have an incognito mode, which will launch on Android sometime this month, and on iOS in the near future.
“When you turn on incognito mode in Maps, your Maps activity on that device, like the places you search for, won’t be saved to your Google Account and won’t be used to personalize your Maps experience,” a Google spokesperson wrote in a blog post.
You can now also auto-delete your YouTube location history and web data for a specific time period of your choosing. For instance, you can choose to store your data for three months, and then have it auto-delete after.
The company is also launching a tool for Google Assistant that lets you delete recent voice commands without having to use an app. All you have to do is ask Google to delete what you asked it.
You can delete up to a week of history using your voice. However, if you want to delete more than a week’s worth of data, then you need to go through the settings menu.
Additionally, Google is launching a password checkup feature that will be built into its password manager.
Password checkup, which was released as an extension in February, will now be built into Google account controls. This feature will make it easier for users to check if their passwords have been impacted by a data breach.
Source: Google
Comments