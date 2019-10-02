Microsoft announces LTE-connected Surface Pro X

Microsoft has announced the Surface Pro X, a new 2-in-1 device category for the tech giant.
The device is 5.3mm thin and weighs 1.6lbs. It also features a 13-inch PixelSense display. Further, the screen has a 2880 x 1920-pixel resolution with a 267ppi and 1400:1 contrast ratio.
Meet the new Surface ProX. #MicrosoftEvent @panos_panay pic.twitter.com/p4hpg0TZ0L
— Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019
The Pro X also features USB-C, fast charging, LTE and a custom Microsoft SQ1 processor developed through a partnership with Qualcomm. The laptop also features LTE connectivity.
The Pro X is ARM-based and is the first laptop since 2013’s Surface 2 to be powered by this chip. With being in the ARM category, it lacks an Intel Core chip and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. And together Microsoft and Qualcomm developed aa new ARM processor called the SQ1.
Surface Chief Panos Panay says the product features three times more performance per watt than the Surface Pro 6. And will reportedly sport unprecedented speed. ARM processors regularly use less power; however, the new SQ1 runs at seven watts, which is how it performs better than the Surface Pro 6.
The Surface Slim Pen integrates into the keyboard, and that’s how the accessory charges. As soon as you take out the pen, a new context menu appears, allowing users to access apps like Whiteboard.
Microsoft says the Pro X features nearly 20 hours of battery life and similar to the Laptop 3 it can charge 80 percent in just one hour.
Additionally, the Pro X has a removable solid-state drive.
The Surface Pro X launches November 5th and will cost $999 USD.
We’ve reached out for Canadian availability and pricing.
