SyrupCast
PREVIOUS|

SyrupCast: Google Stadia exec talks game library, competition and more

Oct 1, 2019

5:14 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Stadia Logo

On this interview episode of the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup staff writer Brad Shankar speaks with Ray Bautista, Google Stadia’s business development manager, regarding where the upcoming game streaming service stands at the moment and what users can expect from it at launch.

Early this year, Google announced a streaming service for video games called Stadia. With Stadia, players can stream games like Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs: Legion and Doom Eternal to smartphones, tablets, computers and TVs.

The announcement prompted many questions concerning content, required internet speed, data consumption, hardware and even the overall practicality of the platform. While Google has slowly revealed more information over time, there are still a number of uncertainties surrounding the ambitious service.

With that in mind, Brad and Ray talked about Google’s vision for Stadia, the way Google has been approaching content for the platform and how Google envisions the future of gaming as all forms of media turn to streaming.

Tune in to hear about Google Stadia’s next steps and plans for the future.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Direct download link

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to patrick@mobilesyrup.com.

Total runtime: 15:52

Related Articles

SyrupCast

Jun 24, 2019

10:38 AM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 201: Everything you need to know about Canadian unlimited data plans

SyrupCast

Sep 6, 2019

1:07 PM EDT

SyrupCast Ep. 203: Android 10, Sonos Move and Apple iPhone Pro event speculation

News

Aug 22, 2019

3:59 PM EDT

Here’s a first look of Google Stadia’s user interface

SyrupCast

Jul 12, 2019

3:29 PM EDT

Syrupcast Podcast Ep. 202: R.I.P. 12-inch MacBook

Comments