Amber Alert issued for five missing children in the Niagara region

Oct 1, 2019

5:14 PM EDT

An Amber Alert has been sent out to the masses in search of five missing children.

The Niagara Regional Police are conducting an abduction investigation into the whereabouts of Eska, Evelyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid by their 49-year old father Ian MacDermid.

Ian MacDermid is described as driving a gold pickup truck and has brown hair, 6ft tall with blue eyes.

In 2017, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) mandated all wireless carriers to provide text messages to mobile devices that notify Canadians of imminent threats such as fires, tornadoes, floods and missing children (Amber Alerts).

Carriers are legally required to support the transmission of these alerts through their networks since April 6th, 2018.

