Amber Alert issued for five missing children in the Niagara region

An Amber Alert has been sent out to the masses in search of five missing children.
The Niagara Regional Police are conducting an abduction investigation into the whereabouts of Eska, Evelyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid by their 49-year old father Ian MacDermid.
Ian MacDermid is described as driving a gold pickup truck and has brown hair, 6ft tall with blue eyes.
@NiagRegPolice have issued an #AmberAlert for Evelyn(5), Mattias(10), Sovereign(11), Eska(13) & Magnus(14) MacDermid. Last seen Sept 19 in #Jordan, ON. Supsect- father Ian MacDermid. Believed to be driving towards Toronto in a gold pickup truck. Call 911 if you have any info^aw pic.twitter.com/VB2DhMiKZL
— AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) October 1, 2019
In 2017, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) mandated all wireless carriers to provide text messages to mobile devices that notify Canadians of imminent threats such as fires, tornadoes, floods and missing children (Amber Alerts).
Carriers are legally required to support the transmission of these alerts through their networks since April 6th, 2018.
