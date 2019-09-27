Apple could have plans to use its iconic logo as an iPhone notification light

Apple has applied for a patent that seems like it aims to utilize the logo on the rear of the iPhone as a notification light.
The patent, which was first uncovered by Apple Insider, describes an “adjustable decoration” capable of responding to an “incoming communication” or a “calendar reminder” by changing its appearance and flashing in some way.
The application also repeatedly mentions a “cellular telephone,” indicating that Apple is likely considering including the feature in a future iPhone rather than an iPad or MacBook. That said, the patent does feature an image of a laptop, a tablet and what looks like an iMac.
Apple wouldn’t be the first company to implement this concept, with the Razer Phone 2 and even the recently revealed Motorola One Zoom featuring a similar light-up rear notification. Further, the Apple logo on the rear of Apple’s laptops was illuminated for years, with the company first ditching the feature with the 2015 MacBook.
As always, a patent being filed doesn’t mean a commercial product will ever feature the functionality. That said, it’s interesting to imagine what an iPhone with a rear Apple logo that lights up would look like.
Source U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Via: Apple Insider
