Motorola One Zoom leaks with four rear cameras and a waterdrop notch

Motorola has another ‘One’ phone on the way, this time around packing four rear cameras and a slew of Amazon apps.
According to a leak from teenage Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), who teamed up with MySmartPrice, Motorola’s latest device packs in several Amazon apps and ditches Android One, despite the name.
The leak includes renders of the One Zoom, which show off the phone’s 6.2-inch AMOLED display and colour options. The screen is a nearly edge-to-edge affair with a waterdrop notch and a slight chin on the bottom edge. For colours, it appears the One Zoom will be available in bronze, purple and dark grey.
One of the renders shows several Amazon apps on the screen, including the Alexa app, Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Amazon Photos and Audible. However, Android Central notes that the One Zoom won’t be the first ‘Alexa Built-in Phone’ from Motorola. Both the Moto Z4 and G7 were in the program as well.
For the unfamiliar, Alexa Built-in Phones are available through Amazon and include several of the e-retail giant’s apps pre-installed. The program runs in the U.S., but you can order some of the devices to Canada if you’re willing to pay USD.
Here's a good look at the upcoming Motorola One Zoom with Quad Camera. It will be launching in 3 colors with Amazon Alexa and other Amazon apps in-built (3rd image).
According to the leak, the Alexa Built-in variant of the One Zoom will run full Android instead of Android One, which Motorola uses on its other One series phones. However, there may be an Android One version of the device called the ‘OnePro’ for different regions.
The One Zoom’s rear camera system includes a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and a depth sensor. The large primary camera sensor suggests the One Zoom will also sport Motorola’s Quad Pixel technology, similar to the Moto Z4 and Motorola One Vision. Quad Pixel takes a 48MP image and packs the extra detail into a 12MP output, meaning the camera takes in about four times more information. Motorola says this helps with low-light performance.
Further, the device reportedly sports an in-display fingerprint scanner and an 11-nanometer Snapdragon 675 chip.
Motorola hasn’t unveiled anything official about the One Zoom yet, but the company may reveal it at IFA 2019 in Berlin.
Source: @ishanagarwal24, MySmartPrice Via: Android Central
