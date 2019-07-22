News
Razer Phone 2 available for $459.99 until July 31

Jul 22, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

The new Razer Phone 2

Razer’s latest deal offers the Razer Phone 2 for $459.99 CAD.

This is a massive drop of $640. The handset available at this price until July 31st, according to Razer.

The Razer Phone 2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with a custom vapour chamber cooling system. The handset also comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Additionally, the device includes a dual front-facing speaker featuring Dolby Atmos support, a 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a glass back design that features a Razer Chroma RGB logo.

You can grab the Razer Phone 2 from the company’s website, here.

