Here are leaked official renders of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

Sep 25, 2019

12:51 PM EDT

16-year-old leaker Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24 has shared renders of the unannounced OnePlus 7T series through his Twitter account. 

Agarwal shared images of the OnePlus 7T in ‘Glacier Blue’ and ‘Frosted Silver’ as well as the OnePlus 7T Pro in Glacier Blue.

The renders clearly show the circular camera bump on the OnePlus 7T and the small V-shaped notch. The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, features a clean, uninterrupted full display with no notches or camera cutouts. The rear of the phone offers a linear camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. 

OnePlus will officially reveal the OnePlus 7T series on September 26th. Canada will likely get the OnePlus 7T Pro, considering the OnePlus 7 Pro released here in May.

OnePlus’ event will take place at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT. You can watch the event live online on OnePlus’ website.

Source: Twitter account. 

