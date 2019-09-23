Amazon’s AirPod competitors to cost less than $100, offer fitness features: report

Amazon’s rumoured answer to Apple’s AirPod earbuds will be offered at a low cost and include a variety of fitness features, according to a new report from CNBC.
The report states that Amazon’s headphones are codenamed ‘Puget’ and will feature Alexa control with a built-in accelerometer for fitness-related tracking of distance ran, calories burned and more.
Further, CNBC says the earbuds will cost less than $100 USD ($132 CAD), significantly lower than than the $220 CAD cost of the latest AirPods model.
Having said that, it’s still unclear if the headphones will be fully wireless or feature a connecting cable like the BeatsX. It’s worth noting that Bloomberg reported in April that the headphones will “look and act similar to AirPods.”
In the same report, CNBC also mentions that Amazon is developing a bulkier Echo device with better sound quality. However, further details weren’t provided.
It’s unclear when these products may be released, although Amazon is expected to unveil them during a September 25th hardware event.
Source: CNBC
