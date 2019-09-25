Google announces Android 10 Go edition, launching later this fall

Android Go edition is a platform made by Google for smartphones with 1.5GB of RAM or less. Now the Mountain View-based company has announced new improvements coming with Android 10 (Go edition).
With Android 10, Google says that Go is faster and more secure. Switching between apps is faster and more memory efficient and apps now launch 10 percent faster than they did on Android 9.
There’s a new form of encryption called Adiantum, and this digital security will help if the handset ever falls into the wrong hands and should run efficiently on your device. Meaning that Android Go edition users will have the same level of data security as any other Android device.
Google says new phones with Android 10 (Go edition) are launching this fall.
Google Go and Google Lens will have an AI-powered read-out-loud feature, with the update.
According to the Google Blog post, Go now makes up more than 80 percent of the entry-level Android devices.
Source: Google Blog
