The next OnePlus phone will come with Android 10 out of the box

Sep 24, 2019

10:39 AM EDT

OnePlus has tweeted out that the upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone is going to run Android 10 right out of the box.

The company’s OnePlus 7-series of phones from May of 2019 are already getting updated to Android 10, but the upcoming OnePlus 7T, which launches on the 26th, will ship with the fresh OS when it launches.

The 7T is set to be revealed during a OnePlus keynote presentation at 10:30 am ET.

Android 10 on OnePlus devices is called OxygenOS 10.0 and it offers better notification controls, a new customization menu, a new system navigation format and more. It’s expected that the 7T will share all these software features.

OnePlus also includes a game launcher app, expanded ‘Zen Mode’ features and a smarter ambient display in Android 10.

