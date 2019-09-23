Software update brings Note 10 camera, DeX features to S10 line

There’s a new software update heading out to Samsung Galaxy S10 devices set to bring a bevy of new features previously exclusive to the Note 10.
To start, the update brings several Note 10 camera modes to the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. Live Focus mode for video, AR Doodles, Night mode and Super steady camera modes are all included in the update.
Along with the new camera modes, the update also brings DeX for PC and dynamic lock screens to the S10 line. DeX for PC support lets users launch the desktop environment on a Windows PC or Mac with a USB-C cable.
Finally, the update brings the Link to Windows toggle to the S10 line. The toggle makes it easy for users to jump into Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app.
It appears the update is hitting S10 phones using the Exynos processor first along with the August 2019 security patch.
Samsung S10 devices sold in Canada use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor, which already received the August security patch. It should get the new update with Note 10 features soon.
Exynos devices list the patch size at 1.2GB, but it should be a bit smaller for Snapdragon phones.
To check for the update, head to Settings and then tap on ‘Software update.’
Source: 9to5Google
