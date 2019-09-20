Square Enix running crossover between Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts mobile games

Japanese game publishing giant Square Enix has announced a special crossover event between its Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Kingdom Hearts Union X[Cross] mobile titles.
From now until October 3rd, players can earn significant in-game rewards by fighting the special event boss Heartless: Large Body in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and completing Stage 1 of the Big Bonus Challenge in Kingdom Hearts Union X[Cross].
To entice new players, Square Enix is also offering rewards for completing the in-game tutorial in Brave Exvius and Story Quest 10 in Union X.
Altogether, the event offers Brave Exvius players a maximum of one free 10+1 Summon, which guarantees one 5-star unit, the Starlight weapon and a Sora Medal (Kingdom Hearts) accessory. Meanwhile, maximum rewards for Union X are one free 10-Medal Draw (which includes one powerful Supernova Medal), a total of 90 Gems to power up Keyblades, 1000 Jewels and the Kingdom Hearts 3 Riku Doll avatar outfit.
Further, Brave Exvius players can add fan-favourite characters Riku and Sephiroth (Kingdom Hearts outfit) to their collections through a limited-time summon. As well, previous summon characters Sora and Cloud (Kingdom Hearts outfit) will return so players can call on their help once again. Finally, between September 27th and October 3rd, a Heartless Behemoth boss can be challenged for more rewards.
In Union X, players have until September 30th to face off against a new Heartless boss inspired by the Leviathan enemy from Brave Exvius. Beating the boss will reward the player with up to 5,000 Jewels, as well as a special title.
Final Fantasy Brave Exvius can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android. Kingdom Hearts Union X[Cross] can also be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.
Source: Square Enix
