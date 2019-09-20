News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in October 2019

Sep 20, 2019

6:33 PM EDT

0 comments

Dazn Canada

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This October, “The New Home of Football” will feature every game and every match of the National Football League (NFL) and Premier League. Boxing and MMA will be highlighted this month by Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin back in title contention against Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Oct. 5, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong on Oct. 12, and the Welterweight World Grand Prix Final featuring Canadian Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima 2 on Oct. 26.

October 1:

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2
Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge
Galatasaray vs. PSG
Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkussen
Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb

October 2:

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2
Liverpool vs. Salzburg
Lille vs. Chelsea
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

October 3:

UEFA Europa League Matchday 2
AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United
Besiktas vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Young Boys vs. Rangers
Wolsberger vs Roma
Arsenal vs. Standard Liege
Lazio Rome vs. Rennes
Sevilla vs. APEOL
Viktoria Guimaraes vs Eintracht Frankfurt
NFL: Rams vs. Seahawks

October 5:

Premier League
Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Goal Rush
Liverpool vs. Leicester
West Ham vs. Crystal
Boxing (Matchroom USA & GGG Promotions): Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

October 6:

Premier League
Southampton vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Wolves
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle vs. Manchester United
Serie A: Inter Milan vs. Juventus
NFL: Colts vs. Chiefs

October 7:

NFL: Browns vs. Jets

October 10:

NFL: Giants vs. Patriots

October 12:

Boxing (Matchroom USA): Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong

October 13:

NFL: Steelers vs. Chargers

October 14:

NFL: Lions vs. Packers

October 17:

NFL: Chiefs vs. Broncos

October 19:

Premier League
Everton vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Serie A:
Lazio vs. Atalanta
Juventus vs. Bologna

October 20:

Premier League
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
NFL: Eagles vs Cowboys

October 21:

Premier League: Sheffield United vs. Arsenal
NFL: Patriots vs. Jets

October 22:

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3
Atletico vs. Leverkussen
Club Brugge vs. PSG
Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid
Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crvena Zvezda
Manchester City vs. Atalanta
Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moskva

October 23:

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3
Ajax vs. Chelsea
Salzburg vs. Napoli
Genk vs. Liverpool
Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Praha vs. Barcelona

October 24:

UEFA Europa League Matchday 3
Porto vs. Rangers
Roma vs. Monchengladbach
Slovan Bratislava vs. Wolves
Partizan vs. Manchester United
Celtic vs. Lazio Rome
Arsenal vs. Vitoria SC
NFL: Redskins vs. Vikings

October 26:

Premier League
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
Goal Rush
West Ham vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Serie A:
Lecce vs. Juventus
Inter Milan vs. Parma
MMA (Bellator 232): Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima 2

October 27:

Premier League
Newcastle vs. Wolves
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Spurs
Norwich vs. Manchester United
NFL: Packers vs. Chiefs
Serie A: Roma vs. AC Milan

October 28:

NFL: Dolphins vs. Steelers

October 31:

NFL: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Related Articles

News

Aug 26, 2019

9:01 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in September 2019

News

Aug 26, 2019

2:32 PM EDT

Netflix adding ‘Latest’ tab to search for new, coming soon titles

News

Jun 5, 2018

12:04 PM EDT

Sportsnet will have a live hockey show on Twitter next hockey season

Resources

Aug 22, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in September

Comments