Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in October 2019

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
This October, “The New Home of Football” will feature every game and every match of the National Football League (NFL) and Premier League. Boxing and MMA will be highlighted this month by Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin back in title contention against Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Oct. 5, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong on Oct. 12, and the Welterweight World Grand Prix Final featuring Canadian Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima 2 on Oct. 26.
October 1:
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2
Real Madrid vs. Club Brugge
Galatasaray vs. PSG
Juventus vs. Bayer Leverkussen
Manchester City vs. Dinamo Zagreb
October 2:
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2
Liverpool vs. Salzburg
Lille vs. Chelsea
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
October 3:
UEFA Europa League Matchday 2
AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester United
Besiktas vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Young Boys vs. Rangers
Wolsberger vs Roma
Arsenal vs. Standard Liege
Lazio Rome vs. Rennes
Sevilla vs. APEOL
Viktoria Guimaraes vs Eintracht Frankfurt
NFL: Rams vs. Seahawks
October 5:
Premier League
Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Goal Rush
Liverpool vs. Leicester
West Ham vs. Crystal
Boxing (Matchroom USA & GGG Promotions): Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
October 6:
Premier League
Southampton vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Wolves
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
Newcastle vs. Manchester United
Serie A: Inter Milan vs. Juventus
NFL: Colts vs. Chiefs
October 7:
NFL: Browns vs. Jets
October 10:
NFL: Giants vs. Patriots
October 12:
Boxing (Matchroom USA): Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong
October 13:
NFL: Steelers vs. Chargers
October 14:
NFL: Lions vs. Packers
October 17:
NFL: Chiefs vs. Broncos
October 19:
Premier League
Everton vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Serie A:
Lazio vs. Atalanta
Juventus vs. Bologna
October 20:
Premier League
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
NFL: Eagles vs Cowboys
October 21:
Premier League: Sheffield United vs. Arsenal
NFL: Patriots vs. Jets
October 22:
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3
Atletico vs. Leverkussen
Club Brugge vs. PSG
Galatasaray vs. Real Madrid
Olympiacos vs. Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crvena Zvezda
Manchester City vs. Atalanta
Juventus vs. Lokomotiv Moskva
October 23:
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3
Ajax vs. Chelsea
Salzburg vs. Napoli
Genk vs. Liverpool
Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Praha vs. Barcelona
October 24:
UEFA Europa League Matchday 3
Porto vs. Rangers
Roma vs. Monchengladbach
Slovan Bratislava vs. Wolves
Partizan vs. Manchester United
Celtic vs. Lazio Rome
Arsenal vs. Vitoria SC
NFL: Redskins vs. Vikings
October 26:
Premier League
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
Goal Rush
West Ham vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Serie A:
Lecce vs. Juventus
Inter Milan vs. Parma
MMA (Bellator 232): Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima 2
October 27:
Premier League
Newcastle vs. Wolves
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Spurs
Norwich vs. Manchester United
NFL: Packers vs. Chiefs
Serie A: Roma vs. AC Milan
October 28:
NFL: Dolphins vs. Steelers
October 31:
NFL: 49ers vs. Cardinals
