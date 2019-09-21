Google Pixel 4, 4 XL prices, colours and Nest Mini details leak online

Following a recent leak about the Pixel 4’s upcoming colours, an Irish retailer posted several listings for the Pixel 4, 4 XL and a ‘Nest Mini,’ confirming colours, storage and other details.
At the time of writing, the retailer, called Elara, still had the listings live on the site. Searching for something like “Google Pixel 4” failed to turn up anything, but searching for model numbers pulled up results. Below are all the Pixel 4 and 4 XL model numbers acquired from Elara by 9to5Google. It’s not clear how long the listings will remain live, so it’s best to head over to Elara as soon as possible if you want to check them out.
- GA01187 – Pixel 4 64GB Just Black
- GA01188 – Pixel 4 64GB Clearly White
- GA01189 – Pixel 4 64GB Oh So Orange
- GA01180 – Pixel 4 XL 64GB Just Black
- GA01181 – Pixel 4 XL 64GB Clearly White
- GA01182 – Pixel 4 XL 64GB Oh So Orange
- GA01184 – Pixel 4 XL 128GB Clearly White
- GA00677 – Pixel 4 XL 128GB Just Black
- GA00681 – Pixel 4 128GB Just Black
However, Elara also included details about storage variants and colour options in its listings. The retailer confirmed the colour names as ‘Just Black,’ ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Oh So Orange.’ The storage options were 64GB and 128GB.
Unreliable pricing included
However, the more exciting part of the listing is the price. First up, 9to5 reported that the listed prices include the European Union’s Value Added Tax (VAT). Due to how VAT works, it’d be near impossible to determine the cost without tax and convert it from EUR to CAD. Thankfully, Elara includes an option that excludes the VAT from the price.
That said, it’s important to remember that these are prices from one retailer in one region. Prices can vary by region and retailer, so the following numbers should come as a rough indication of how much the device could cost. It’s also worth noting that Elara listed a sale price for each device as well, so I’ve included that below.
- Google Pixel 4 64GB – €750.38 excl. VAT, €666.65 sale price | $1,095.85 or $973.58 CAD
- Google Pixel 4 128GB – €861.75 excl. VAT, €766 sale price | $1,258.50 or $1,118.67 CAD
- Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB – €923.63 excl. VAT, €821.12 sale price | $1,349.87 or $1,199.16 CAD
- Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB – €1,030.50 excl. VAT, €916 sale price | $1,504.94 or $1,337.73 CAD
Going by the above prices, it looks like the Google Pixel 4 could be marginally more expensive — or cost slightly less — than the Pixel 3 did at launch. The Pixel 4 XL, however, looks to be more expensive across the board. Again, these prices likely aren’t reliable, so it’s best to view these as a guideline and not a concrete number.
Finally, on the Pixel front, Elara listed some cases for the devices. These are similar to cases released for Pixels in the past and come in four colours: Blue, Chalk, Black and Orange.
Nest Mini listing shows two colour options
Elara also featured listings for a ‘Nest Mini’ device. It’s expected to be the successor to the Google Home Mini, have a similar form factor but with improved sound and a higher maximum volume. Rumours also suggest it’ll have a wall mount.
The listed colours include ‘Rock Candy’ and ‘Anthracite.’
For either the Nest Mini or the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the listings didn’t reveal much about the specs. Granted, there’s not a lot we don’t already know. If you haven’t kept up to date with all the Pixel 4 and 4 XL leaks, check out our break down of everything we know about the phone.
Source: Elara Via: 9to5Google
Comments