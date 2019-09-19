SyrupCast Ep. 204: iPhone 11 series and everything else Apple

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke and staff writers Bradley Bennett and Jon Lamont break down all the latest Apple-related news.
Last week at Apple’s annual fall keynote, the tech giant revealed all of the hardware it’s launching this fall. Patrick was at the event and went hands-on with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5.
The team digs into what to expect from the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. They also discuss how Apple is playing catch-up when it comes to smartphone camera technology.
Another reveal at the event was the Apple Watch Series 5. The team is a big fan of the always-on display and discusses why this fundamentally changes the smartwatch in a few key ways.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts on all things Apple.
Total runtime: 47:12
Shoutouts: 43:35
Patrick gives his shoutout to The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Bradley sends a shoutout to the new iPhone 11 colours, which he says reminds him of Kitchenaid Mixers. Finally, Jon shouts out Patrick’s laptop for pulling through to record the podcast.
