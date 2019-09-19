iOS 13: here’s how to use a mouse on iPhone and iPad

iOS 13, which just rolled out to iPhones, includes a variety of features, including a dark mode and rehauled Reminders app.
However, there are a number of other inclusions in iOS 13 that aren’t as well-known.
One of the most notable of these features is mouse support for iPhone and iPad. Now, you’ll be able to use a mouse or trackpad to navigate your phone or tablet.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t a typical mouse pointer, as it uses a cursor that, for all intents and purposes, mimics your finger. You’ll also be able to assign shortcuts for specific tasks like returning to the home screen.
To use the feature, connect a mouse via Bluetooth to the iPhone or iPad then visit Settings –> Accessibility –> Touch –> Assistive Touch (you’ll need to turn this on) –> Pointing Devices for customization options.
Another major addition to iPhones that comes packed with iOS 13 is Apple Arcade. For more information on the major mobile gaming subscription service, check out this primer.
Via: iMore
