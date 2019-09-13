PlayStation ‘Platinum Weekend’ sale offers up to 50 percent off recent releases

Sony has kicked off a new PlayStation Store sale for the weekend that discounts recent release titles by up to 50 percent.
The Platinum Weekend sale is offered exclusively to PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Altogether, the promotion features discounts on more than 41 PlayStation 4 games and add-ons, including:
- Blood & Truth (PlayStation VR game) — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $37.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Days Gone — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $18.49 (regularly $36.99)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (base game plus Frozen Wilds expansion) — $22.49 (regularly $29.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps (contains three pieces of story DLC) — $20.09 (regularly $33.49)
- Metro Exodus — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition (base game plus Kombat Pack for bonus fighters) — $90.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Rage 2 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of Platinum Weekend offers can be found here. The deal ends September 16th.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
