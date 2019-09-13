News
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation ‘Platinum Weekend’ sale offers up to 50 percent off recent releases

Sep 13, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Mortal Kombat 11 Scorpion

Sony has kicked off a new PlayStation Store sale for the weekend that discounts recent release titles by up to 50 percent.

The Platinum Weekend sale is offered exclusively to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Altogether, the promotion features discounts on more than 41 PlayStation 4 games and add-ons, including:

The full list of Platinum Weekend offers can be found here. The deal ends September 16th.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Related Articles

News

Sep 4, 2019

9:06 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale offers up to 65 percent off Xbox titles

News

Sep 11, 2019

8:12 AM EDT

Latest PlayStation sale discounts Japanese games by up to 60 percent

News

Sep 3, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

PlayStation kicks off two-week ‘Totally Digital,’ EA sales

News

Aug 30, 2019

5:17 PM EDT

PlayStation Store flash sale offers up to 90 percent off dozens of games

Comments