Possible Surface Pro 7 configs leak online, expect i3, i5 and i7 versions

A few Microsoft leaks have turned up ahead of the company’s upcoming event in October. This time around, some of the configurations of the expected Surface Pro 7 have leaked.
First, the company is expected to launch a new Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and a second-gen Surface Go. Additionally, reports indicate Microsoft will finally unveil the foldable Windows 10 PC codenamed Centaurus.
Microsoft’s Surface Pro models usually offer a variety of configurations and, according to WinCentral, the Surface Pro 7 configs have leaked.
Below is the list of Surface Pro 7 options. It isn’t clear if there are more, or if this is an accurate list.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD
Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD
If past leaks are to be believed, the i5 — and likely the i7 and i3 as well — will be one of Intel’s 10th Gen chips built on the 10nm process. That should mean chips are more efficient and faster.
The configurations on offer seem to be in-line with what Microsoft has offered on its past Surface Pro devices. We can likely expect similar variants for the Surface Laptop 3 as well.
Source: WinCentral
Comments