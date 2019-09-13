Here’s Spigen’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro case series

Exactly as the accessory manufacturer has in the past with the release of other flagship Samsung smartphones, Spigen’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max lineup features a wide range of cases.

Below is a quick look at some of the best iPhone 11 series cases from Spigen:

Thin Fit

Spigen’s Thin Fit is the most minimalist iPhone case in the accessory manufacturer’s lineup. As you may have guessed from the Thin Fit’s name, it doesn’t feature significant protection, but lacks the bulk of a lot of Spigen’s other more heavy-duty cases. The Thin Fit protects the iPhone 11 series while maintaining the phone’s thin body.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Liquid Crystal

If you’re looking to show off the new ‘Midnight Green’ iPhone 11 Pro — and who wouldn’t, the phone is stunning — Spigen’s Liquid Crystal case is the perfect option. Because the case is totally transparent, it shows off the look of the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 11, while still offering effective, all-around protection.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Liquid Air

Spigen’s Liquid Air case includes a flexible, shock-absorbing body thanks to the company’s Air Cushion technology. The rear of the case is also completely matte and features a geometric pattern that helps make the iPhone 11 more grippy.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Neo Hybrid

The Neo Hybrid remains one of Spigen’s most popular cases and it’s easy to see why. The rear features a geometric pattern and bumpers running along its edges. The case is the perfect mix of both style and protection.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Ultra Hybrid

Just like Spigen’s Liquid Crystal case, if you want to show off the look of your new iPhone 11 Pro and still protect the expensive smartphone, the transparent Ultra Hybrid case could be what you’re looking for. The case is see-through but also features a shock-absorbent design around its edges that prevents the iPhone 11 from getting damaged while still preserving the look of the sleek device.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Ultra Hybrid S

The Ultra Hybrid S is identical to the standard Ultra Hybrid, only with a kickstand on its rear that’s perfect for propping the phone up to watch video content on the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s expansive, great-looking display.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Tough Armor

Spigen’s Tough Armor case might be a little bulky but it’s definitely going to protect your new iPhone 11 thanks to its dual-layer ‘Air Cushion’ technology. Spigen says the Tough Armor case is the accessory maker’s most protective in its iPhone 11 lineup. The case also features a kickstand on its rear that makes it easy to stand up the iPhone 11 to watch video content.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Slim Armor CS

If you’re among those that have ditched your bulky wallet or purse in favour of just carrying around their smartphone, the Slim Armor CS is the case for you. The case features the same dual-layer protection as Spigen’s Tough Armor offering, only with a slot on the rear to hold a few additional cards.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Rugged Armor

The carbon fibre details on the rear of the Rugged Armor case, coupled with its drop-resistant matte black finish gives this smartphone enclosure a unique look. Further, each of the Rugged Armor case’s four corners features Spigen’s Air Cushion technology, offering ample protection to your new iPhone 11.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.