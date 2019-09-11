Apple hides easter egg in iPhone 11 YouTube video ‘for the hard core fans’

Apple covered a lot in its nearly two-hour-long iPhone 11 keynote. While written round-ups can be a useful resource, recap videos are a good option as well.
With that in mind, Apple has released a two-minute “supercut” that goes over everything it showed off during the conference.
It didn’t stop there, however. As spotted on the Apple subreddit, the tech giant has also hidden a blink-and-you-miss-it easter egg for eagle-eyed viewers. In fact, the little nugget is so well-hidden that you could not blink and still miss it.
As discovered by reddit user u/Gcarsk, stopping the video at the precise moment during the 1:24 mark will reveal a message.
“This is just a thought. But it might be nice to have some sort of easter egg message in here for the hard core Apple fans that will stop the video,” reads the message.
Following this is a number of 1’s and 0’s that, when converted to text, actually spell out something else. “So “You took the time to translate this? We love you.” reads the translated message.
Altogether, the reddit user says the message appears for six frames, making it particularly impressive that he came across it.
Via: TechCrunch
