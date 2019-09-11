Google Play Store slices begin to appear in Android 10 settings

News
Sep 11, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Since Android 10 launched in beta, Google has used the OS’ general settings section to make various suggestions. These can include tips on available Wi-Fi networks to customizable themes.

Now, Google is using this space to ask whether users want to enable slices for the Play Store.

A pop-up explains that slices are actionable and can read from — or send information to — the Play Store. This can be enabled for all apps or just the Play Store.

As noted by Android Police, the first slice suggests how to free up storage taken by Play Store apps.

Based on the other slices Google has introduced, it’s possible that further slices will be rolled out at a later date.

Via: Android Police

