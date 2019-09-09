News
Twitch launches public beta for first official Apple TV app

It's about to get easier to watch your favourite streamer on an Apple TV

The first official Twitch app for the Apple TV is now available in a public beta, though Amazon has yet to reveal when the final version of the platform is releasing.

Twitch is a popular Amazon-owned video game livestreaming app.

The Apple TV version of the app offers several standard Twitch features like letting users browse popular games and channels, as well as searching for specific videos.

The app also offers previews of streams and allows users to view on-screen chat window as they’re watching. Apple Insider claims users will be able to participate in chats as well. It’s likely users will be able to chat with their iPhone since typing quickly with the Apple TV is a near-impossible task.

Apple outlines how to get the beta version of the app on its Testflight beta program website.

Source: Apple Insider

