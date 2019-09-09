Nintendo files patent for bendable Switch Joy-Cons

Nintendo might be looking into a new Joy-Con design for its Switch system.
In a patent filed in February 2018 that recently surfaced, Nintendo outlines Joy-Cons that feature a bendable design.
Specifically, the upper part of the Joy-Cons are capable of folding downwards, which would let thumbs sort of rest naturally on the bend.
Presumably, this design is intended to be more ergonomic. However, no other details are provided in the patent.
Of course, this particular Joy-Con design may never see the light of day, given that it’s only a patent.
For now, the recent updated base Switch model with improved battery life sports the same Joy-Con design as the launch model, as does the upcoming smaller Switch Lite.
Via: Polygon
