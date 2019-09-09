TCL is reportedly working on a smartphone with a ‘waterfall screen’

TCL will reportedly launch a new smartphone with a ‘waterfall screen.’ The China-based smartphone manufacturer is currently developing the handset, but it’s unclear when it plans to release the phone.
A tweet from Ice universe (@UniverseIce) showcases the TCL branding on the back of the handset below a four-camera array.
The waterfall screen curve is even more exaggerated than Samsung Galaxy S10’s.
The Waterfall Screen Alliance has added another member: TCL. At this point, it has been confirmed that the waterfall screen mobile phone is being developed: Huawei, in vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, TCL.
whether you accept the waterfall screen, it will eventually become mainstream in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Brw1fyiAB7
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 9, 2019
As mentioned in the tweet, numerous China-based phone manufacturers are working on waterfall displays. While many of these companies don’t sell their handsets in Canada, Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro will launch here in the near future.
It’s possible that TCL will sell this waterfall display device in Canada considering the company releases its BlackBerry-branded smartphones in the country.
Source: Ice Universe
