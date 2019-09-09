News
TCL is reportedly working on a smartphone with a ‘waterfall screen’

Sep 9, 2019

12:42 PM EDT

TCL will reportedly launch a new smartphone with a ‘waterfall screen.’  The China-based smartphone manufacturer is currently developing the handset, but it’s unclear when it plans to release the phone.

A tweet from Ice universe (@UniverseIce) showcases the TCL branding on the back of the handset below a four-camera array.

The waterfall screen curve is even more exaggerated than Samsung Galaxy S10’s. 

As mentioned in the tweet, numerous China-based phone manufacturers are working on waterfall displays. While many of these companies don’t sell their handsets in Canada, Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro will launch here in the near future.

It’s possible that TCL will sell this waterfall display device in Canada considering the company releases its BlackBerry-branded smartphones in the country.

Source: Ice Universe

