Netflix officially launches ‘Latest’ tab with content reminders

Last month, some Netflix users spotted a ‘Latest’ tab that offered a few ways to discover content more easily.
Now, the streaming giant has confirmed the feature is beginning to roll out to everyone.
The Latest tab is located on the left side navigation bar and features three categories — ‘New This Week,’ ‘Coming This Week,’ and ‘Coming Next Week.’
Netflix says each section will highlight all types of content, including comedy, drama, horror, documentaries, foreign, original, licensed and children.
Moreover, the Latest tab will feature a ‘Remind me’ button that notifies users when that specific movie or show is available to stream.
Netflix says the Latest tab is now beginning to roll out to all Netflix-enabled devices and will become widely available “over the next few weeks.” Smart TVs will receive the feature “in the coming months,” according to Netflix.
Source: Netflix
Comments