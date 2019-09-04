News
Overwatch is officially coming to Nintendo Switch on October 15th

Sep 4, 2019

6:13 PM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo has officially announced that Blizzard’s Overwatch is coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 15th.

Overwatch, a six versus six team-based first-person shooter, is already available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The difference with the Switch version of the game seems to be that you’ll be able to use the console’s motion controls to perform specific attacks like Junkrat’s RIP-tire ultimate or shoot with Widowmaker’s sniper.

If you purchase Overwatch on the Nintendo Switch by New Years Eve 2019, you’ll get a Golden Loot Box with at least one guaranteed Legendary item.

Source: Nintendo

