Nintendo has confirmed that bear-bird duo Banjo & Kazooie will come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today.
Similar to the Super Mario franchise’s Rosalina & Luma or the eponymous siblings from Ice Climbers, Banjo & Kazooie will serve as a single playable character. Banjo & Kazooie are part of Ultimate‘s Challenger Pack 3, which also includes the Spiral Mountain stage and several songs from the original Banjo-Kazooie games on Nintendo 64.
In terms of playstyle, most of their moves involve Banjo swinging Kazooie like a melee weapon or using her to fire projectile eggs, run fast or fly. More details on their playstyle can be found in the video below:
Banjo & Kazooie are a natural inclusion for Smash Bros., given how beloved their pair of platforming games were on the Nintendo 64. However, there was always uncertainty that they would ever be added to the game because rival console maker Microsoft owns the property. Thankfully, the two parties came to an easy agreement, according to head of Xbox Phil Spencer.
Banjo & Kazooie is the fourth DLC character to be added to Ultimate. Super Mario‘s Piranha Plant launched in February and was offered for free as an incentive for buying and registering the game around launch, or sold separately for $6.29 CAD. Meanwhile, Challenger Pack 1 contained Persona 5‘s Joker and released in April, and Challenger Pack 2 featured Dragon Quest‘s Hero and released in July.
All Challenger Packs, including Banjo-Kazooie’s, can be purchased together as part of a $31.49 Fighters Pass, or individually for $7.55.
