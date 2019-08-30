CAD renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have surfaced online.
OnLeaks (@OnLeaks), in partnership with 91mobiles, has published images of the phone alongside a launch date and specs.
Both OP 7T Pro and OP 7T Pro McLaren Edition will sport a 6.67-inch display with a Fluid AMOLED panel and a 90Hz refresh rate, alongside an in-display fingerprint scanner, according to the leak.
The phone will also reportedly feature the same back panel as the OnePlus 7. The McLaren Edition of the phone is rumoured to feature orange accents that start from the middle of the phone to the bottom of it.
Both devices will reportedly sport a pop-up camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro.
According to the leak, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be revealed on September 26th in India and hit the market on October 15th. It’s currently unclear if this phone will launch in Canada, though most ‘T’ OnePlus smartphones do make their way here.
Source: 91mobiles, @OnLeaks
