News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T Pro McLaren Edition to launch on September 26 in India

Aug 30, 2019

12:48 PM EDT

0 comments

CAD renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have surfaced online.

OnLeaks (@OnLeaks), in partnership with 91mobiles, has published images of the phone alongside a launch date and specs.

Both OP 7T Pro and OP 7T Pro McLaren Edition will sport a 6.67-inch display with a Fluid AMOLED panel and a 90Hz refresh rate, alongside an in-display fingerprint scanner, according to the leak.

The phone will also reportedly feature the same back panel as the OnePlus 7. The McLaren Edition of the phone is rumoured to feature orange accents that start from the middle of the phone to the bottom of it.

Both devices will reportedly sport a pop-up camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro. 

According to the leak, the OnePlus 7T Pro will be revealed on September 26th in India and hit the market on October 15th. It’s currently unclear if this phone will launch in Canada, though most ‘T’ OnePlus smartphones do make their way here.

Source: 91mobiles, @OnLeaks

Related Articles

News

Aug 22, 2019

11:50 AM EDT

OnePlus could be working on new camera design: leak

News

Aug 29, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

Gmail on Android gets swipe-to-switch gestures

News

Aug 29, 2019

10:56 AM EDT

OnePlus TV will receive Android TV updates for at least 3 years, company hints at more IoT devices

News

Aug 30, 2019

3:09 PM EDT

Samsung might be working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold

Comments