Samsung Galaxy S11 rumoured to sport four different storage models

Picasso, the rumoured codename for the Samsung Galaxy S11, will reportedly launch with four different storage models.
According to a report from SamMobile, the phone will start at 128GB of storage and go up to 1TB of memory.
The publication is still unclear if the S11+ will sport a MicroSD slot given that the Note 10 ditched the feature.
Reportedly the other two models will have fewer options. The Galaxy S11 with the model number ‘SM-G981’ will feature 128GB and 512GB of internal storage. The S11 with the model number ‘SM-G986’ will sport three storage variants 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of memory.
SamMobile also believes there’s a good chance the device will come with quicker UFS 3.0 storage.
It’s also unclear if the model with the four storage models is the 5G variant of the S11. Samsung’s Galaxy S11 is still months away with its release likely planned for February.
Source: SamMobile
Comments