OnePlus 7T leaked specs give a glimpse of what the phone is packing

As fall very quickly approaches, we’re getting into prime phone release season. The latest leak is focused on the OnePlus 7T, which is supposedly the lower end model of the new OnePlus 7 Pro.
OnePlus’ phone release schedule goes something like this — push out a new numbered phone in the spring and then update that phone with some minor changes in the fall and add a ‘T’ to the name.
This year is a bit different since the company is now selling both a Pro and a regular version of the 7. That said, the typical release timeline seems to still be on track.
When the OnePlus 7 Pro launched in Canada, the lower end OnePlus 7 didn’t follow, so it stands to reason the 7T won’t drop here either. Still, it’s worth looking at this leak since it does give us a bit of insight into what the 7T Pro might offer.
The rumour comes from teen leaker extraordinaire Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), who indicated that the phone is launching on September 26th.
Below are the OnePlus 7T’s rumoured specs:
- Either 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
- Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colours
- A 6.55-inch 2K Super AMOLED 90hz Display with Smaller Notch
- The Snapdragon 855+chipset
- A 3800mAH Battery
- 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear camera array
- 16-megapixel front camera
- 960 frames per second 10-second ultra slow-motion mode
- A wide-angle video mode
- Nightscape photo mode
From this, we can safely assume that the 7T Pro is going to feature a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and will likely release on September 26th.
An earlier leak gave us our first look at the new phone and it’s still sporting the waterdrop styled notch — though its smaller this time — and a new camera layout.
Source: Ishan Agarwal (Twitter)
