Gmail on Android gets swipe-to-switch gestures

Google has rolled out a swipe-to-switch gesture on Gmail for Android.
Included in Gmail Version ‘2019.08.18,’ the feature allows users to swipe on their Google account avatar in the top-right corner of the screen. This will automatically let you switch to another account.
You still have the option to tap the icon to bring up a list of accounts and manually select the one you want to switch to. That said, the swipe gesture makes the process simpler.
This gesture was rolled out to Gmail on iOS last year and has since made its way to other Google apps on Android, including Maps and Drive. However, this is the first time it’s come to Gmail on Android.
The switch gesture is rolling out now via the Play Store.
Source: 9to5Google
