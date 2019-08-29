News
PREVIOUS|

Gmail on Android gets swipe-to-switch gestures

Aug 29, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Gmail

Google has rolled out a swipe-to-switch gesture on Gmail for Android.

Included in Gmail Version ‘2019.08.18,’ the feature allows users to swipe on their Google account avatar in the top-right corner of the screen. This will automatically let you switch to another account.

You still have the option to tap the icon to bring up a list of accounts and manually select the one you want to switch to. That said, the swipe gesture makes the process simpler.

This gesture was rolled out to Gmail on iOS last year and has since made its way to other Google apps on Android, including Maps and Drive. However, this is the first time it’s come to Gmail on Android.

The switch gesture is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Jun 26, 2019

4:20 PM EDT

SwiftKey to lose access to Gmail unless it complies with Google’s new data policies

News

Jun 20, 2019

2:13 PM EDT

Dark mode begins rolling out to Gmail on Android

News

Aug 29, 2019

12:22 PM EDT

OnePlus 7T leaked specs give a glimpse of what the phone is packing

News

Aug 28, 2019

6:20 PM EDT

Pokémon Go ‘Adventure Sync’ 2.0 now live, notifies you of nearby monsters

Comments