Federal government invests more than $700,000 to connect P.E.I. communities

The government is investing $771,752 CAD to bring new or improved high-speed internet access to several locations across Prince Edward Island.
Cities will include Cape Egmont, St. Raphael and St. Chrysostome, a press release said.
It added that the money will come from the Connect to Innovate program that was announced in 2016 and received a top-up in Budget 2019.
Similar announcements were made for communities in New Brunswick, rural Ontario, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and eastern Ontario.
Connecting these communities is part of Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan’s Connectivity Strategy, which includes connecting 100 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030.
