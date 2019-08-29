Business
PREVIOUS

Federal government invests more than $700,000 to connect P.E.I. communities

Aug 29, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

An image of the Canadian flag blowing in the wind against a backdrop of clouds

The government is investing $771,752 CAD to bring new or improved high-speed internet access to several locations across Prince Edward Island.

Cities will include Cape Egmont, St. Raphael and St. Chrysostome, a press release said.

It added that the money will come from the Connect to Innovate program that was announced in 2016 and received a top-up in Budget 2019.

Similar announcements were made for communities in New Brunswick, rural Ontario, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and eastern Ontario.

Connecting these communities is part of Rural Economic Development Minister Bernadette Jordan’s Connectivity Strategy, which includes connecting 100 percent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Related Articles

Business

Nov 29, 2018

3:18 PM EDT

Federal MPs say Canada should exercise caution with Huawei, ‘put a pause’ on 5G plans

Business

Aug 16, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

Federal government invests $2.2 million to connect rural Ontario communities

Business

Aug 29, 2019

11:18 AM EDT

Federal government invests more than $800,000 to connect New Brunswick communities

Business

Jul 12, 2019

10:05 AM EDT

La Glace and Valhalla Centre, Alberta to get high-speed internet services

Comments