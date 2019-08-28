Samsung seeks beta testers for new Galaxy Home Mini in South Korea

Samsung’s new Galaxy Home Mini speaker is headed to beta testers in South Korea after passing through the FCC a few months ago.
The new Mini speaker sports a similar — albeit smaller — design to the Galaxy Home Samsung announced in 2018. However, the South Korean company has yet to deliver the Galaxy Home, and the speaker is slated for a Q3 2019 release.
While the Galaxy Home features a taller, egg-like shape propped up on three legs, the Home Mini is a smaller, round orb with a flat top and bottom so it can sit on a flat surface. The Galaxy Home Mini also features a blue mesh covering similar to the original Galaxy Home.
On the company’s Korean beta tester info page, it notes the Galaxy Home Mini uses Bixby and ‘AKG sound technology.’ Hopefully, that means the sound quality is decent, as other smart speakers in the same size category don’t sound great.
Interestingly, the speaker also sports an IR blaster. The Korean info page notes that it will let users control a “variety of home appliances.” Considering other smart home speakers don’t have IR blasters, it could be an excellent selling point for the Galaxy Home Mini if it works well.
You can check out the info page for yourself if you want to hunt for more details. You can sign up to be a beta tester as well if you live in South Korea.
Source: Samsung Via: Android Police, SamMobile
Comments