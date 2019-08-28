More than 130 companies applied for licences to work with Huawei, no approvals yet

More than 130 applications have been submitted by companies that intend to do business with Huawei, and none of them have been approved, according to a Reuters report.
In May, U.S. President Donald Trump banned all U.S.-based companies from doing business with the China-based company. In June, the ban was slightly lifted and let some companies apply for licences so long as the partnership doesn’t pose a national security threat.
More recently, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross indicated that the department was accepting licence applications, but none of these licences have been granted yet.
Source: Reuters Via: TechCrunch
