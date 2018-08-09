Samsung announces Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Bixby

Samsung has finally announced its long-rumoured smart speaker, the Galaxy Home.
The Galaxy Home is a smart speaker featuring six speakers and a subwoofer, as well as eight microphones. Additionally, users can activate and control the speaker using Bixby by just saying “Hi Bixby.”
“Galaxy Home offers the best smart speaker experience for the connected lifestyle by combining premium sound quality, effortless smart home management, and a robust connected ecosystem of Samsung and partner services. We will share more details about Galaxy Home as it comes available.” said Samsung Canada in a statement sent to MobileSyrup regarding Canadian availability of the smart home speaker.
Samsung partnered with AKG to ensure the device delivers high quality sound. Additionally, the South Korean company’s vice president of AI strategy, Ji Soo Yi, said on stage that the Galaxy Home has been engineered with audio quality in mind.
Part of this strategy is the technology that comes from Samsung’s acquisition of Harman. The Galaxy Home will incorporate Harman’s natural sound processing technology.
Furthermore, Home utilizes Harman’s SoundSteer tech to ensure users always have the best sound. SoundSteer is able to detect your location and point the sound to you.
SoundSteer figures out your location using the eight built-in microphones. According to Yi, the speaker is able to determine approximately where you’re located relevant to the Galaxy Home. The speaker then adjusts the sound accordingly.
The speaker is certainly interesting looking. It’s covered in black fabric and looks like a vase balanced on three metal legs.
Samsung also announced a partnership with Spotify that included a new Seamless Continuity feature. The feature will make it easy to switch between listening on your phone, your TV and your Galaxy Home. The partnership also lets users control Spotify using Bixby.
Samsung says it will announce more details about the Galaxy Home at its upcoming Developer Conference in November.
Comments