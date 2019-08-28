Freedom Mobile expands to several more cities in B.C. and Alberta

Shaw-owned regional carrier Freedom Mobile is going live in several more cities in Western Canada, bringing its service to even more people.
Freedom’s LTE network is now available in the cities of Lethbridge, Kamloops, Vernon, Prince Rupert, Penticton, Courtenay-Comox and Campbell River.
Along with launching service in those areas, Freedom is offering introductory pricing on its Big Gig Unlimited plans and devices. The Big Gig plans give customers 10 to 30GB of high-speed data followed by unlimited usage at a reduced speed. Freedom says the reduced speed is suitable for emailing and web browsing.
If you sign up with Freedom in one of the new cities, you can get $15 off per month for the first six months you have a Big Gig Unlimited plan.
On the device side, customers can take advantage of Freedom’s ‘Absolute Zero’ limited-time promotion, which offers some phones for $0 upfront, $0 extra each month and $0 extra at the end of the two-year commitment.
Freedom says its network footprint now covers about 17 million people — nearly half the Canadian population. Thanks to its 2019 expansions, more than 1.3 million more Canadians in B.C., Alberta and Ontario now have access to Freedom.
The carrier’s president of wireless, Paul McAleese, noted that the expansion, coupled with Freedom’s ability to innovate, lead to a large increase in customers switching over from Rogers.
In a series of tweets and updates Freedom shared earlier this year, it announced plans to expand to or test its network in all of the above cities starting in August.
You can learn more about the new cities, or find a store where you can sign up using Freedom’s website.
